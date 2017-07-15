Rubicon revelry was a blessing for fashion
While many local fashion houses make waves with their attention-grabbing catwalk designs, Hangwani Nengovhela's Rubicon Clothing is one local label known for making elegant clothing that women actually wear. Last Saturday, the label launched its bespoke Privé range to a select crowd of ladies who lunch at Jenna Clifford's Morningside studios.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP