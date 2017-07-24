Mobs, lobs, bobs: the hairstyles of the moment

When it comes to the most fashionable hairstyles of the moment, shorter is definitely better with the bob - and variations thereof - trending with celebs.

The past few weeks have seen everyone from Bella Hadid to Kate Middleton go for the chop, subtly transforming their looks in the process.

Here are three ways to adopt the trend:

1) The extreme bob

Bella Hadid first showed off her shorter tresses back in May at the Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet rocking a graduated bob that almost grazed her collarbones. But the supermodel stepped it up a level earlier this week by slashing off several more inches, resulting in a choppy jawline length that looks great with a little summer-induced frizz, proving she truly is a cut above the rest.

Is the super-short bob set to become the next it-girl hairstyle?