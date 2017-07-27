Bringing Bollywood-inspired wedding fashion to SA wardrobes
The outfits you once had to go overseas for are now available in Durban
Like many fashion-conscious women, Nafeesa Joosab began to feel that the costs of travelling abroad to buy garments for pre-wedding and wedding functions was getting out of hand.
Why not streamline the process, she thought, and instead bring the latest fashion trends to South Africa, using designers who have dressed top Bollywood stars?
It helped that the Pietermaritzburg-based Joosab was an old hand at managing high-end occasions. She has over the years put together many fashion shows and charity fundraising events - and has also imported clothes under her own label.
This, under her company Haute Events, is her greatest accomplishment yet.
Joosab has brought in stylist Eshaa Amiin, who has worked with many of Bollywood's celebrities and was head stylist for Miss India, to curate a collection perfect for the South African market.
The original collection will be showcased tomorrow at an exclusive early-evening fashion show, which will be followed by late night, VIP-only access shopping.
We have chosen fabric perfect for the South African climate, sized to fit the South African figure
A free two-day exhibit follows on Saturday and Sunday and all the events take place at the Square Boutique Hotel in Umhlanga.
Said Joosab: "The trend is towards an eastern-fusion look, and we have chosen fabric perfect for the South African climate, sized to fit the South African figure.
"We have clear parameters regarding pricing - we know that many outfits will be a once-off wear."
And in a real coup, well known actors Shraddha Nigam and Mayank Anand have turned their hands to design and some of their refined yet relaxed pieces will be included in the collection.
"Shraddha and Mayank will be making a personal appearance at the event," said Joosab. "It's going to be very exciting."
• This article was originally published in The Times.
