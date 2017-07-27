Chris Hemsworth named the new face of BOSS Bottled

The announcement of the new face of Hugo Boss's BOSS Bottled fragrance has left many hearts aflutter. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will pick up the reigns from previous brand ambassador Gerald Butler.

Hemsworth has always had a halo of heroism around him thanks to roles in movies like Snow White and The Huntsman, In the Heart of The Sea, The Avengers and Thor.

“Having been around for so many years, BOSS Bottled is unique in the sense that it’s timeless yet still relevant to men today. It's a huge honour to front the new ... campaign,” says Hemworth.

Entitled The Man of Today, the campaign focuses on redefining masculinity in our current society. It embodies a man of values who lives by his own codes and is judged by his integrity and actions rather than what he owns or has achieved.

The campaign officially launches in September; here's a taste of what's to come: