Glitzy costume changes a wedding-day must for many brides

More is more in the world of weddings this year, as brides have stopped searching for "the one" in favour of "curating" entire wedding wardrobes.

Where once a woman bought a single statement gown for the ceremony, possibly slipping into something slinkier for the reception, weddings now encompass all manner of new sub-events - rehearsal dinners, after-after-parties, international blessings and post-wedding brunches - each requiring a bridal look to match.

When singer and gemstone heiress Victoria Swarovski married property investor Werner Mürz in Italy last month, she wore different dresses to get married, to cut the cake, to perform and to host a unique red colour-themed dinner for her guests. They were all designed by Dubai couturier Michael Cinco and featured a blitz of her family's crystals, but she ultimately used the big day to test every bridal silhouette on the block.