Nobody does statement jewellery better than these local brands
These are the go-to designers for head-turning earrings, necklaces and more
1) WAIF
Gisèle Human is the creative force behind WAIF, a minimalist luxe accessories brand inspired by nature. Expect organic shaped earrings, rings and bracelets with rich colours and beautiful stones.
Pieces in WAIF's latest collection, Technicolor Melodrama, are priced from R550.
2) LORNE
Gillian Lawrence, the designer behind LORNE, has been making waves on social media with her doodle-inspired wearable art. Her quirky, attention-grabbing earrings and necklaces are hard to miss.
Pieces in the online store start are priced from R250.
3) PICHULIK
Katherine-Mary Pichulik has made her mark on the SA fashion industry by producing impeccably crafted statement pieces under the label Pilchulik.
Her smartdesigns include simple elements such as woven rope, often wrapped with colour, and completed with beads and gems.
Pieces in Pichulik's latest collection are priced from R480.
