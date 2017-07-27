Fashion & Beauty

Swap out your wardrobe at Jozi's Fashion Exchange

27 July 2017 - 14:40 By Staff reporter
At The Skip Fashion Exchange you can trade one of the cherished pieces from your wardrobe for one from someone else's.
At The Skip Fashion Exchange you can trade one of the cherished pieces from your wardrobe for one from someone else's.
Image: Supplied

It's your last chance to change up your wardrobe at The Skip Fashion Exchange this weekend. 

On at the Sandton City Mall, Johannesburg, this initiative gives people who love fashion and want to update their wardrobes a chance to exchange high-quality items they've bought and loved, but have moved on from, for other pre-loved clothes.

"Instead of hanging onto the garments that never make it out of your closet, swap them for someone else's second-hand pieces. It's a win-win for everyone," says Jane Fenner, laundry director for Skip.

For more information and to find out how to register go to SkipFashionExchange.co.za.

This article was originally published in The Times.

Most read

  1. How can I make my penis larger? Health & Sex
  2. Up to 76% of people are 'overfat'. Are you one of them? Health & Sex
  3. 7 things I've learnt about dating in South Africa Lifestyle
  4. RECIPE: Crispy deep-fried amasi chicken Food
  5. Sex Talk: What meds will help me last longer in bed? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.
X