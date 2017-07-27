Swap out your wardrobe at Jozi's Fashion Exchange

It's your last chance to change up your wardrobe at The Skip Fashion Exchange this weekend.

On at the Sandton City Mall, Johannesburg, this initiative gives people who love fashion and want to update their wardrobes a chance to exchange high-quality items they've bought and loved, but have moved on from, for other pre-loved clothes.

"Instead of hanging onto the garments that never make it out of your closet, swap them for someone else's second-hand pieces. It's a win-win for everyone," says Jane Fenner, laundry director for Skip.

• For more information and to find out how to register go to SkipFashionExchange.co.za.

