Bikini line beauty product promises to 'add some extra prettiness to the V'

If you assumed that the highlighting and contouring craze had reached saturation point, then think again - apparently the latest part of your body that needs a little shimmer is your bikini line.

Scandinavian beauty brand The Perfect V has been causing a stir this week, thanks to its new line of intimate products, featuring a certain Very V Luminizer.

Promising "luminous iridescent color to add some extra prettiness to the V," the product is priced at around R560 ($43).

It also claims to improve the condition of the bikini line, containing vitamin E to tone and prevent dark spots, elderflower to soothe and resulting in skin that looks "more youthful and fresh."

The online reaction to the concept has been mixed, with several media outlets pointing out that there is already enough pressure on women to look ‘perfect' without adding intimate highlighters into the mix.