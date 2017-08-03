Will Edward wear Prada as he starts his job at 'Vogue'?

Edward Enninful began his role as editor-in-chief of British Vogue this week.

Since his position was reported in April, the former W magazine fashion and style director has made headlines, as he has assembled a new team of contributors and watched some of the magazine's staffers follow former editor Alexandra Shulman out of Vogue House's revolving door.

Shulman announced her "Vrexit" in January, after 25 years at the helm. The choice of Enninful, 45 - Ghanian-born and London-raised - was considered a progressive one for publisher Condé Nast, not only because he is the first black, and first male, editor in the fashion bible's 100-year history, but also because his background is in styling not journalism.

The hirings that Enninful, who was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in fashion last year, has made in the 16 weeks since he signed his contract are all reflective of his mission to make fashion more inclusive.

Director Steve McQueen, supermodel Naomi Campbell and legendary stylist Grace Coddington were all appointed as contributing editors, showing that image-making and film-making will be crucial for the new editor. - The Daily Telegraph

