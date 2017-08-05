3 of the best male grooming destinations around SA

2. CAPE TOWN: GLASSHOUSE REJUVENATION

Best for an all-out pamper session.

Why go? We love this Cape Town spot for its variety of men's spa treatments, such as facials, massages, waxing, and Botox fillers, and the fact that it still creates a haven for men in a modern, cocktail-lounge setting.

More info: see glasshouserejuvenation.com

3. DURBAN: MEN'S GROOMING AND SPA

Best for the head-to-toe manscape.

Why go? “Anything you can do, we can do better” seems to be the mantra at this grooming spa, which offers every kind of treatment found at a female spa, but tailor-made for men. It’s a place for the grooming fanatic, and offers massages, shaves, manscaping — and even eyebrow tinting.

More info: see mgsandspa.co.za

• This article was originally published in Sunday Times The Edit Man, a lifestyle magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.