3 of the best male grooming destinations around SA

Guys, here's where to head for a one-of-a-kind grooming experience

06 August 2017 - 00:18 By Nokubonga Thusi
Masking is just as important for men as it is for women.
1. JOBURG: BAR BER BLACK SHEEP

Best for gin cocktails and a trim.

Why go? When visiting Bar Ber Black Sheep in Rosebank you may find yourself a little torn between asking for a fresh haircut and cracking open a bottle of artisanal gin. Luckily you can do both, as the unique concept of this grooming parlour allows for a quick beard trim or an after-work drink. Its old-school leather chairs and monochromatic décor make it the perfect mix of tradition and millennial appeal.

More info: see facebook.com/barberblacksheepsa

2. CAPE TOWN: GLASSHOUSE REJUVENATION

Best for an all-out pamper session. 

Why go? We love this Cape Town spot for its variety of men's spa treatments, such as facials, massages, waxing, and Botox fillers, and the fact that it still creates a haven for men in a modern, cocktail-lounge setting.

More info: see glasshouserejuvenation.com

3. DURBAN: MEN'S GROOMING AND SPA

Best for the head-to-toe manscape.

Why go? “Anything you can do, we can do better” seems to be the mantra at this grooming spa, which offers every kind of treatment found at a female spa, but tailor-made for men. It’s a place for the grooming fanatic, and offers massages, shaves, manscaping — and even eyebrow tinting.

More info: see mgsandspa.co.za

This article was originally published in Sunday Times The Edit Man, a lifestyle magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.

