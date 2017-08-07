Could 'face yoga' be the key to younger-looking skin?

'Face Yoga' has been making a name for itself as an alternative anti-aging beauty treatment for some time now. The concept involves using exercises to tone, lift and sculpt muscles in the face and counteract sagginess and puffiness for a rejuvenated appearance.

Back in 2015, a pop-up called SkinGym Face Fitness established itself in New York offering a workout called 'Face Love'. Its UK equivalent, FaceGym, is still going strong, with a location in the London's flagship Selfridges department store as well as a stand-alone studio in the capital.

FaceGym describes itself as "the UK's only gym studio for the face and the original non-invasive face workout", offering clients the chance to have their muscles stretched and sculpted by dedicated 'face trainers'.

This year, the trend reached LA too, thanks to the city's new Skin Fit Gym, which hosts dedicated face training classes for individuals and groups.