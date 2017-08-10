Social media has been crucial to our success: designers Quiteria & George

The fashion industry can be a cut-throat environment with high barriers to entry, as the duo behind the brand Quiteria & George have discovered since establishing their haute couture house.

In an interview at their Melville studio in Johannesburg, the brand's George Malelu says at the start it often felt like they weren't welcome.

"There's a lot we heard through the grapevine about the industry chatter," says the designer. "Although we're now just business partners, when we started we were dating and that was a bit controversial. We heard that people were saying things like we wouldn't last and 'they think they're Dolce & Gabbana'."

Their tenacity has paid off. Starting in 2013, their brand has grown to become a favourite with celebrities, often popping up on red carpets at some of the country's biggest events on both the entertainment and fashion calendars.

Earlier in the year Quiteria & George made their fashion week debut at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Cape Town, a show they had only two weeks to put together.

In spite of the short time they were given by the organisers who invited them to showcase at a late stage, the duo decided it was a worthwhile thing to do for the growth of their five-year-old haute couture house. "There's a credibility that comes with showcasing at fashion week, so we thought it was a great idea to take on the opportunity," George says.

Recently, the duo showcased at Lusaka July, Zambia's Durban July equivalent.