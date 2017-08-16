How Princess Diana revolutionised the royal dress code

Princess Diana revolutionised the royal dress code with the help of some of the world's greatest designers during a glamorous life that came to a tragic end 20 years ago this month.

"Diana has become a fashion icon in the same way as Jackie Kennedy or Audrey Hepburn - timeless, elegant, and still so relevant," said Eleri Lynn, curator of Diana: Her Fashion Story, an exhibition at her Kensington Palace home in London.

Nicknamed "Shy Di" ahead of her marriage to Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, in 1981, Diana came out of her shell and realised how her clothes could be used as a powerful communication tool.