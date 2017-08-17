Thula Sindi's latest collection celebrates his supporters

"The key to that success is always staying in touch with your customer. My business has grown organically and I've always tried to listen to my customers and propose irresistible, high-quality fashion to them. Of course, I've had missteps along the way, like partnering with unscrupulous businesspeople. Each step of building a business is a lesson," he said.

With a joyful 10 years in the business of fashion, Sindi is paying homage to his customers with his upcoming collection.

"The new collection is a love letter to all my supporters who have helped me build the Thula Sindi brand in this last decade. It is a heartfelt thank you," he said.

Speaking of his upcoming collection, which the designer described as exuding sophistication and simplicity, Sindi is bringing a bit of Botswana into the mix by booking five striking models from Gaborone to walk in his show.

"I was in Botswana recently to judge a fashion competition and I was absolutely struck by the elegance and grace of these five models in particular. I felt that I needed to have them in my show.

"Southern Africa needs to start interacting a lot more so that we can exchange creativity and skills with one another," said the designer.

In an industry that merges the creative and the commercial, Sindi is hopeful about the young designers in South Africa.