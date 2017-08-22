Fashion & Beauty

The best of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg

With a total of 25 shows over 3 days, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg was a show of African design talent at its best

22 August 2017 - 16:28 By Nothemba Mkhondo
The Marianne Fassler show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Marianne Fassler show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Take a look at some of our favourite shows and top looks from the Spring/Summer 2017 season.

Marianne Fassler

Inspired by the craft, the colours and the connectedness of Africa, the Marianne Fassler show was a vibrant collection ultra wearable silhouettes peppered with chicken feet and abstract animal print motifs, bright contrasting check prints, bold coloured painterly stripes, floral embroidery. Summer looks like so much fun when wearing Marianne Fassler.

The Adama Paris at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Adama Paris at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Adama Paris

For Spring/Summer 2017, Adama Paris proposes a wardrobe of crisp white summer silhouettes with delicate feminine embroidery and lace – perfect for keeping you cool and looking like a goddess on heat filled days. 

The AFI Privé at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The AFI Privé at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

AFI Privé

“Under the African Sun” was the mood for the AFI Privé Spring/Summer collection. Inspired by harsh African landscapes, the look was luxe summer essentials, in tonal combinations of pale blue and white and terracotta and rose pink, with belted waists for an effortless yet sophisticated effect.

The Gavin Rajah show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Gavin Rajah show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Gavin Rajah

Exoticism and haute couture combined in AFI Privé ’s romantic garden runway lined with floral chandeliers. Decadent floral embroidery and intricate beading, met tulle ruffles and flowing mesh fabrics in a wardrobe of refined, luxurious and feminine silhouettes.

The Sheria Ngowi show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Sheria Ngowi show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Sheria Ngowi

AFI Privé ’s “Legacy” collection was defined by bold simplicity, impeccable tailoring and classic suiting. Ngowo’s royal blue, white, grey and black classic suits, featured satin finished lapels, contrast button stitching, and printed satin, slim cut trousers – a new definition of luxury African-made menswear.

The Thula Sindi at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Thula Sindi at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Thula Sindi

Signature AFI Privé silhouettes were given new season edge with this collection of what he calls “a love letter to all my customers”. This collection revisits all of Thula Sindi’s favourite things, including his A-line skirts with neoprene inserts, drop waist dresses, and classic pencil skirts.

The Fabiani show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Fabiani show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Fabiani

This season Fabiani did something different –  they introduced the brand’s first foray into womenswear  in collaboration with Warrick Gautier. Alongside the new season menswear suiting in decadent royal blue, black and gold, the womenswear featured dresses and suiting with luxurious brocade, beading and embroidery.

The Quiteria & George show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Quiteria & George show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Quiteria & George

Quiteria & George’s cleverly constructed mesh silhouettes in mint green and pastel pink, made a statement on the runway this season. Inspired by media powerhouse, Carol Bouwer; the mood was powerful, sophisticated and feminine and each look was better than the last.

The Klûk CGDT show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
The Klûk CGDT show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg.
Image: SDR

Klûk CGDT

The Klûk CGDT show was in a league of its own. The collection featured playful, summer silhouettes in a vibrant combination regal purple, emerald green and candy red, with a stripes, florals and metallics weaving their way throughout the runway. The show, which kicked off fashion week to a selected audience, was complete with a revolving stage and confetti finale.

READ MORE

Designers celebrate 'all sizes' at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Fashion label Ruff Tung celebrated women of all sizes during its show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Saturday night at Mall of Africa in Midrand, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thula Sindi's latest collection celebrates his supporters

Thula Sindi is back in town for Fashion Week to pay tribute to where his journey began
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. It's end of the road for Jozi's iconic roadhouse, the Doll House Lifestyle
  2. 'American Gods' bosses wanted me to be gross: Emily Browning Lifestyle
  3. Trevor Noah's Jozi gig rips with Trump quips Lifestyle
  4. Porn is the real winner in North Korea - and here's what's popular Lifestyle
  5. Time out in Maputo: why you have to go travel

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
X