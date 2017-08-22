The best of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg
With a total of 25 shows over 3 days, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Joburg was a show of African design talent at its best
Take a look at some of our favourite shows and top looks from the Spring/Summer 2017 season.
Marianne Fassler
Inspired by the craft, the colours and the connectedness of Africa, the Marianne Fassler show was a vibrant collection ultra wearable silhouettes peppered with chicken feet and abstract animal print motifs, bright contrasting check prints, bold coloured painterly stripes, floral embroidery. Summer looks like so much fun when wearing Marianne Fassler.
Adama Paris
For Spring/Summer 2017, Adama Paris proposes a wardrobe of crisp white summer silhouettes with delicate feminine embroidery and lace – perfect for keeping you cool and looking like a goddess on heat filled days.
AFI Privé
“Under the African Sun” was the mood for the AFI Privé Spring/Summer collection. Inspired by harsh African landscapes, the look was luxe summer essentials, in tonal combinations of pale blue and white and terracotta and rose pink, with belted waists for an effortless yet sophisticated effect.
Gavin Rajah
Exoticism and haute couture combined in AFI Privé ’s romantic garden runway lined with floral chandeliers. Decadent floral embroidery and intricate beading, met tulle ruffles and flowing mesh fabrics in a wardrobe of refined, luxurious and feminine silhouettes.
Sheria Ngowi
AFI Privé ’s “Legacy” collection was defined by bold simplicity, impeccable tailoring and classic suiting. Ngowo’s royal blue, white, grey and black classic suits, featured satin finished lapels, contrast button stitching, and printed satin, slim cut trousers – a new definition of luxury African-made menswear.
Thula Sindi
Signature AFI Privé silhouettes were given new season edge with this collection of what he calls “a love letter to all my customers”. This collection revisits all of Thula Sindi’s favourite things, including his A-line skirts with neoprene inserts, drop waist dresses, and classic pencil skirts.
Fabiani
This season Fabiani did something different – they introduced the brand’s first foray into womenswear in collaboration with Warrick Gautier. Alongside the new season menswear suiting in decadent royal blue, black and gold, the womenswear featured dresses and suiting with luxurious brocade, beading and embroidery.
Quiteria & George
Quiteria & George’s cleverly constructed mesh silhouettes in mint green and pastel pink, made a statement on the runway this season. Inspired by media powerhouse, Carol Bouwer; the mood was powerful, sophisticated and feminine and each look was better than the last.
Klûk CGDT
The Klûk CGDT show was in a league of its own. The collection featured playful, summer silhouettes in a vibrant combination regal purple, emerald green and candy red, with a stripes, florals and metallics weaving their way throughout the runway. The show, which kicked off fashion week to a selected audience, was complete with a revolving stage and confetti finale.
