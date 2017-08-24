Naomi Campbell questions whiteness at Vogue

Campbell's gripe? There are no people of colour in the picture.

"This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman [sic]," Campbell wrote. "Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor. Let's hear your thoughts?"

The model, who was named a contributing editor by Shulman's replacement Edward Enninful - the first person of colour and the first man to edit the magazine in its 100- year history - asked her 4.3 million followers to chime in.

"I didn't realise there was such a lack of diversity behind a revered fashion institution," wrote Instagram user @q4s4m.

"That's quite shocking for 2017. Edward has his work cut out. Let's hope he modernises and together let's watch as profits grow as he makes the magazine inclusive to all colours."

Others defended Shulman, who appointed several editors of colour in her 25-year tenure, from beauty director Funmi Fetto to stylist and sittings editor Nura Khan.