Naomi Campbell questions whiteness at Vogue

24 August 2017 - 14:30 By The Daily Telegraph
Naomi Campbell has pointed out the lack of diversity at Vogue.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has sparked a debate about  diversity in Vogue after sharing  an image of the magazine's staff  on Instagram.

The photo, which appears in former British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman's final edition, features the 50-plus staff members on the title's editorial team.

The magazine's staff picture has no black people.
Campbell's gripe? There are no people of colour in the picture.

"This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman [sic]," Campbell wrote. "Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor. Let's hear your thoughts?"

The model, who was named a contributing editor by Shulman's replacement Edward Enninful - the first person of colour and the first man to edit the magazine in its 100- year history - asked her 4.3 million followers to chime in.

"I didn't realise there was such a lack of diversity behind a revered fashion institution," wrote Instagram user @q4s4m.

"That's quite shocking for 2017. Edward has his work cut out. Let's hope he modernises and together let's watch as profits grow as he makes the magazine inclusive to all colours."

Others defended Shulman, who appointed several editors of colour in her 25-year tenure, from beauty director Funmi Fetto to stylist and sittings editor Nura Khan.

"Diversity for diversity's sake is destructive and discriminatory," wrote @Russelloliverart. "People should be hired on merit of their ability and not arbitrary identity - racial or otherwise."

Enninful has already sought to rectify the picture, giving names like Steve McQueen, Pat McGrath and Adwoa Aboah new roles on his masthead. 

• This article was originally published in The Times.

