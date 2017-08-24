New Fabiani range is tailored for powerful & sophisticated women

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg 2017 was the hot fashion ticket of the week, with many established and emerging designers putting their best stilettos forward to show the public their spring/summer collections.

Showing to an audience made up of members of the press, buyers, celebrities and trendsetters, Fabiani - until now a menswear brand - surprised everyone by launching its debut women's wear collection. The range was opulent, with 18th-century motifs on the fabrics which were silk chiffon and jacquard.

Designer Warrick Gautier is the creative director of Fabiani. He said he was inspired by empowered South African women with a sense of independence and style.