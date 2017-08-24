New fez-style hat collection pays homage to Ndebele culture

Look forward to a rush of red, a pop of pink and other bold colours this spring as Simon & Mary reveal their fez-style hat collaboration with Trevor Stuurman.

Simon & Mary's fez blocks were purchased in the late 1980s but Dean Pozniak, creator of the hat brand, has been waiting for the perfect moment to use them.

Heritage Month, and the arrival of spring, when Johannesburg is awash with colourful blossoms after the dry, dreary, smog-filled winter months, seemed the perfect opportunity to unleash the Ndebele-inspired colours of the FEZ range on the city.