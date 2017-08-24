New fez-style hat collection pays homage to Ndebele culture
Get a head start this spring with Simon & Mary's colourful new range
Look forward to a rush of red, a pop of pink and other bold colours this spring as Simon & Mary reveal their fez-style hat collaboration with Trevor Stuurman.
Simon & Mary's fez blocks were purchased in the late 1980s but Dean Pozniak, creator of the hat brand, has been waiting for the perfect moment to use them.
Heritage Month, and the arrival of spring, when Johannesburg is awash with colourful blossoms after the dry, dreary, smog-filled winter months, seemed the perfect opportunity to unleash the Ndebele-inspired colours of the FEZ range on the city.
The range comprises lively red, mint, yellow, pink, blue and black, each with the signature Simon & Mary pin. Photographer and fashion influencer Trevor Stuurman was the driving force behind the creation of the range and helped style the lookbook shoot.
"We created a few samples when we first launched Simon and Mary in 2014, but never thought the market would react well to them. The catalyst for the range has come two years later when Trevor came past the factory for a visit and spotted a sample I'd made in the corner of my office," says Pozniak.
When the Simon & Mary team saw the hat on Stuurman's head they knew they had to make them for sale.
"It took another year before we finally sat down and discussed how to launch the range," says Pozniak.
"The colours of this collection were inspired by Ndebele beadwork. Somehow the shape of the Ndebele bracelets reminded me of the fez silhouette. It felt like a natural fit and new translation of the culture."
The team freestyled the lookbook. ''We took an organic approach. I believed so much in the product that I didn't stress too much about shooting it and I knew that with a strong team we would achieve great images."
"The Ribanes - Kwena Baloyi and Simzphoto - were brought in. They sent some outfit references to the styling team and the following day we all met very early to drive around Joburg to find a suitable location," says Stuurman.
The sharp angles of the downtown buildings and bright Johannesburg sun were all the team needed to show the new collection in its best light. - Info supplied
• This article was originally published in The Times.
