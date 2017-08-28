Wearable tech just got weirder: introducing the virtual hug shirt

Not long ago I came across an item of clothing called the ''hug shirt". The idea, at the forefront of wearable technology, was that somebody could send a message to the shirt and it would replicate the sensation of being hugged.

''Ah cute man!" you might be tempted to say. How nice for family and lovers. Every time they think about their distant loved one they can send a testament to that fleeting feeling in the form of a little squeeze.

How not so nice, I imagine, for the docile and innocent loved one wondering about their daily business in the hug shirt.