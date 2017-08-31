Fashion & Beauty

African supermodels make Victoria's Secret comeback

31 August 2017 - 13:18 By Staff Reporter
Models Elsa Hosk, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge.
Models Elsa Hosk, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Aldridge.
Image: Adam Jeffery/CNBC

Victoria's Secret has announced that its 2017 show will be held in Shanghai and will see SA's very own Candice Swanepoel and Namibia's Behati Prinsloo make their return to the famous winged runway after taking a year's hiatus to have their first children.

They will join seasoned Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

The African duo, who made their debut together in 2007, became mothers for the first time within weeks of one another in 2016 - Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine welcomed their daughter, Dusty Rose, in September, and Swanepoel shared the news of the arrival of her son, Anacã, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in October. 

This article was originally published in The Times.

Most read

  1. New study lifts the covers on what men & women find sexy in the sack Health & Sex
  2. Diabetes caused by bugs in your blood‚ says Stellenbosch boffin Health & Sex
  3. 4 cups of coffee per day keeps the grim reaper at bay Health & Sex
  4. Somizi, Pink: best & worst dressed celebs at the MTV VMAs 2017 Fashion & Beauty
  5. Durban woman to represent SA at the Mrs Universe pageant Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X