African supermodels make Victoria's Secret comeback

Victoria's Secret has announced that its 2017 show will be held in Shanghai and will see SA's very own Candice Swanepoel and Namibia's Behati Prinsloo make their return to the famous winged runway after taking a year's hiatus to have their first children.

They will join seasoned Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

The African duo, who made their debut together in 2007, became mothers for the first time within weeks of one another in 2016 - Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine welcomed their daughter, Dusty Rose, in September, and Swanepoel shared the news of the arrival of her son, Anacã, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in October.

• This article was originally published in The Times.