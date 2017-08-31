Kendall Jenner named Fashion Icon of the Decade

Ten years ago, model Kendall Jenner was 11 years old. Next week, she will be named Fashion Icon of the Decade.

Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, will receive the honor on September 8 at New York Fashion Week. It is handed out by the fashion website Daily Front Row.

Jenner is one of the models of the moment, along with sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. And she has 83 million followers on Instagram.

Social media lit up with commentary on the news. Not everyone thinks the 21-year-old deserves the award.