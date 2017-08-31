Shukrie Joel's designs mix workwear with Middle Eastern robes

Early fashion influences?

I grew up in my father's tailoring workshop in Port Elizabeth. It bordered many factories and most days workers would sit outside our house during their lunch breaks. I was interested in their overalls and clothing.

Come Friday and it was like a fashion parade when they knocked off, all looking sharp as ever. My father, Ismail, was also their tailor.

The contrast and transformation was so refreshing - as a kid I wondered if they were the same people I saw working. These contrasting looks are prevalent in my work with a few additional influences.

I gravitate towards workwear, vintage military and Islamic or Middle Eastern robes and combine these influences with tailoring and old methods of shirt construction.

I'm trying to source and manufacture locally to an international standard to show the consumer that this can be done without needing to go out of the country.

Who wears your clothes?

I used to have an image of my consumer but since the release of my label, i & i, I've been surprised by the kind of person that likes it.

Some women prefer the men's cut. Most of my work starts off as a unisex concept but I leave it to the individual to choose what suits them.

Favourite fabrics?

Most of my latest collection is made in hemp twill and single jersey. I use natural, sustainable fabrics and divide them into articles of colour depending on how accessible the fabrics are.