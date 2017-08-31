Sorry Kendall, here's who should've been Fashion Icon of the Decade

21-year-old Kendall Jenner, of the illustrious Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, has been named the Fashion Icon of the Decade by fashion website, Daily Front Row.

She'll receive the honor during the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

The decision to award Jenner this accolade has sparked controversy on social media, not least of all because she was a child for the majority of the decade in question.

Jenner is unquestionably a talented model – but does it naturally follow that she’s a fashion icon as well?

There is something unpalatably dull about choosing a very young, very thin, very privileged white woman to represent a whole decade’s worth of sartorial innovation.

Here’s who we might have picked instead: