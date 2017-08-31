Opinion
Sorry Kendall, here's who should've been Fashion Icon of the Decade
21-year-old Kendall Jenner, of the illustrious Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, has been named the Fashion Icon of the Decade by fashion website, Daily Front Row.
She'll receive the honor during the upcoming New York Fashion Week.
The decision to award Jenner this accolade has sparked controversy on social media, not least of all because she was a child for the majority of the decade in question.
Jenner is unquestionably a talented model – but does it naturally follow that she’s a fashion icon as well?
There is something unpalatably dull about choosing a very young, very thin, very privileged white woman to represent a whole decade’s worth of sartorial innovation.
Here’s who we might have picked instead:
RIHANNA
29-year-old Rihanna is chameleonic, constantly switching up her style to reflect her musical evolution. She has inspired a generation of young women to take risks, to treat their bodies like dynamic works of art, and to feel comfortable experimenting with the expression of identity. She is also the perfect age for this accolade.
SOLANGE KNOWLES
This songstress is also part of a famous bloodline but, unlike Jenner, the 31-year-old has certainly earned her chops, both as an exceptional artist and as a fashion icon of note.
Applauded for her retro slant, her revolutionary mettle and her incredible looks in music videos, the younger Knowles sister is a fitting candidate to be named Fashion Icon of the Decade.
MILEY CYRUS
Love her or hate her, Cyrus’s sartorial choices have influenced young women for about the last ten years, ever since her blonde-wigged Hannah Montana days.
Her radical peroxide-bright crop in 2013 saw a proliferation of copy-cat-cuts and, even if you think she’s a scruffy imposter, there’s no denying that we’ve been watching her closely for at least a decade.
