4 looks that show Nicole Kidman's worthy of Best Dressed Star accolade

American magazine People has named Nicole Kidman its Best Dressed Star of 2017.

The heroine of the Sofia Coppola film The Beguiled was ranked ahead of such celebrities as Zoë Kravitz, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson and Rihanna.

Here's a look at some of the actress's top fashion choices of 2017 so far:

1. In Cannes, Kidman brought a ballerina’s charm to the red carpet in a remarkable Calvin Klein By Appointment creation.