4 looks that show Nicole Kidman's worthy of Best Dressed Star accolade
American magazine People has named Nicole Kidman its Best Dressed Star of 2017.
The heroine of the Sofia Coppola film The Beguiled was ranked ahead of such celebrities as Zoë Kravitz, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson and Rihanna.
Here's a look at some of the actress's top fashion choices of 2017 so far:
1. In Cannes, Kidman brought a ballerina’s charm to the red carpet in a remarkable Calvin Klein By Appointment creation.
2. The Australian-American actress stood out from the crowd in a sequined dress by Gucci at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
3. She looked effortlessly chic in a belted shirt dress and tuxedo blazer combo (both by Louis Vuitton) at the French Open Men's Final.
4. For the 70th Anniversary gala of the Cannes Film Festival, Kidman donned a striking beaded dress with a bold print hot off the Armani Prive Spring 2017 runway.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE