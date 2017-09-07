Frida Kahlo's famously vibrant wardrobe to go on show

"The V&A will present the first exhibition to be held outside Mexico of Kahlo's clothing and personal possessions, including prosthetics, medicines, accessories, jewellery, photographs and letters," the V&A said.

"These were discovered in the Blue House in 2004 following the opening up of cupboards and storerooms which had remained sealed for 50 years.

"This groundbreaking exhibition will explore the development of Kahlo's style as an amalgam of traditional Mexican garments, fashion from Europe and beyond, and demonstrate how her wardrobe was expressive of the complex relationship between her Mexican and Western heritage."

Kahlo's work and her personal style were frequently intertwined, as evidenced in paintings such as My Dress Hangs There (1933) and The Love Embrace (1943) which will also be on show.

She also brought her craft into her wardrobe literally, hand-painting dresses and corsets.

Stars from Beyoncé to Salma Hayek have routinely cited Kahlo as a fashion reference both in their work as well as in their personal lives. Hayek played Kahlo in Hollywood biopic Frida in 2002, while Beyoncé credits her bold approach to dressing as an inspiration, and even once dressed up as the artist at a fancy dress party. - The Daily Telegraph

• The Frida Kahlo exhibition will run from June 16 to November 4 2018 at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

• This article was originally published in The Times.