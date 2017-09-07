The other woman behind SA's iconic Leopard Frock label

Credit is due in part to Fassler's creative director, Lezanne Viviers.

Having started as an assistant to Fassler, Viviers climbed the ladder to creative director three years ago and is now responsible for both the creative and technical aspects of every new collection.

"I originate and communicate the concept and come up with the overall details, colours and silhouettes," she says.

Viviers graduated from the Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion in Stellenbosch in 2010 and immediately packed her bags for Johannesburg.

"I realised life in Stellenbosch was too beige for me so I migrated to the colourful streets of Jozi, which I now love to call my home."

She began interning at both the now-defunct Tiaan Nagel label and at Marianne Fassler, where she has remained.

Speaking of her mentor and current employer, Viviers calls Fassler "one of the most generous humans I know".