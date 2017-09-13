Slim mannequins make women feel bad about themselves

Local plus-size model Charnelle Paulse said she could not identify with super-slim mannequins.

“I feel exactly the same. The mannequins are not relatable. I don't know when last I got inspired by a dress a mannequin was wearing. There's no sense of realness or 'I can wear that too'‚ she said.

“Eighty percent of our population doesn't look like this. This is where the media and marketing plays with our minds. It needs to stop. If you are forced to use mannequins in your store‚ use ones that are more of a representation of what real women looks like.”

Singer Tia Black said she always had an issue with mannequins.

“They perpetuate the idea that women are supposed to be a certain height and weight to be seen as attractive and these measurements for me are not really attainable as I am short and not a size 4 and never will be‚” said Black.

“One suffering from an already tainted self image can be further affected by how the clothes look on the mannequin as opposed to how it ends up looking on yours.

“That being said‚ learning to dress for one’s body is really important and the mannequin can’t be blamed for what society has put on a pedestal as 'the perfect body'. The mannequin itself isn’t the problem; it is the message being relayed that there is only one shape or size of the mannequin‚” said Black.