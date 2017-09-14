9 key trends from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week ended on Wednesday and the designers head to Europe for London Fashion Week (starting on Thursday), Milan Fashion Week (September 20 to 26), and Paris Fashion Week (September 26 to October 3).

A month full of presentations still lies ahead, but there are already some style takeaways that will influence wardrobes next year.

1. PORCELAIN FLORALS

This season's patterns are chintzy cup-and-saucer sort of florals with modest silhouettes. Yes, you might match your china cabinet - but in the best possible way.