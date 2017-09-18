Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2017 Emmy Awards

Here's who slayed - and who dismayed - when it came to red carpet fashion at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, California

18 September 2017 - 13:34 By Paula Andropoulos
Laverne Cox at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Laverne Cox at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

BEST DRESSED

LAVERNE COX

The Orange is The New Black star is a striking, Amazonian presence on any red carpet, but she looked especially gorgeous at last night's award ceremony.

Her inky-silver, sequin-plated Naeem Khan creation was a kind of sensual, feminine take on a suit of armour.

This activist-cum-actress is certainly a fashion icon in the making.

 

NICOLE KIDMAN

Not only did Kidman win an Emmy for her standout performance in Big Little Lies, but she was also unquestionably one of the most stylish celebrities on the red carpet this year.

Her red Calvin Klein gown, which had a dazzling Harry Winston rope tie at the collar, was an elegant fusion of classic and contemporary Hollywood style.

4 looks that show Nicole Kidman's worthy of Best Dressed Star accolade

American magazine People has named Nicole Kidman its Best Dressed Star of 2017.
Lifestyle
11 days ago

#emmys. Such an honor to be there with my girls tonight. #biglittlelies

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

ZOE KRAVITZ

It's always refreshing to see an actress wear something offbeat - especially when they pull it off - and Kravitz stood out from the crowd in the best way imaginable at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The Big Little Lies actress looked astonishingly beautiful in a rainbow-hued Dior gown with bohemian, almost feathery textural detailing.

 

#arielwinter #instagram #travel

A post shared by Sunil Hatwal (@sun_hwr) on

WORST DRESSED

ARIEL WINTER

We don’t want to undermine the awesomeness of this Modern Family veteran who has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity, but this Steven Khalil gown is decidedly unstylish.

The strangely placed slits at peaks of Winter's thighs render this frock unpleasantly evocative of a loincloth. 

HEIDI KLUM

Klum has had a lacklustre run on the red carpets recently, and last night was sadly no exception.

Her red, cleavage-baring  Peter Dundas dress was unseemly and unimaginative, relying too much on her amazing body, and somewhat sabotaging her status as a well-established fashion and design guru.

DEBRA MESSING

Messing missed the mark in this atrocious, pseudo-Grecian burgundy Romona Keveza gown. Its shiny, plastic gloss is partially to blame, but so is the weight of the full, pleated skirt.

Nobody deserves to be drowned in what looks alarmingly like pleather, least of all the beloved Will & Grace heroine. 

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES: Inside Zeitz MOCAA, the museum everyone's talking about Lifestyle
  2. Series Review: 'Narcos' S3 promises to be addictive Lifestyle
  3. Nonku Phiri's never traded on her famous dad's name to get ahead Lifestyle
  4. Where to buy SA's yummiest blueberry muffins Food
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO: Why it matters what the EFF call Zuma Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Child with mental disability assaulted on school bus in Soweto
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X