Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Here's who slayed - and who dismayed - when it came to red carpet fashion at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, California
BEST DRESSED
LAVERNE COX
The Orange is The New Black star is a striking, Amazonian presence on any red carpet, but she looked especially gorgeous at last night's award ceremony.
Her inky-silver, sequin-plated Naeem Khan creation was a kind of sensual, feminine take on a suit of armour.
This activist-cum-actress is certainly a fashion icon in the making.
NICOLE KIDMAN
Not only did Kidman win an Emmy for her standout performance in Big Little Lies, but she was also unquestionably one of the most stylish celebrities on the red carpet this year.
Her red Calvin Klein gown, which had a dazzling Harry Winston rope tie at the collar, was an elegant fusion of classic and contemporary Hollywood style.
ZOE KRAVITZ
It's always refreshing to see an actress wear something offbeat - especially when they pull it off - and Kravitz stood out from the crowd in the best way imaginable at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
The Big Little Lies actress looked astonishingly beautiful in a rainbow-hued Dior gown with bohemian, almost feathery textural detailing.
WORST DRESSED
ARIEL WINTER
We don’t want to undermine the awesomeness of this Modern Family veteran who has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity, but this Steven Khalil gown is decidedly unstylish.
The strangely placed slits at peaks of Winter's thighs render this frock unpleasantly evocative of a loincloth.
HEIDI KLUM
Klum has had a lacklustre run on the red carpets recently, and last night was sadly no exception.
Her red, cleavage-baring Peter Dundas dress was unseemly and unimaginative, relying too much on her amazing body, and somewhat sabotaging her status as a well-established fashion and design guru.
DEBRA MESSING
Messing missed the mark in this atrocious, pseudo-Grecian burgundy Romona Keveza gown. Its shiny, plastic gloss is partially to blame, but so is the weight of the full, pleated skirt.
Nobody deserves to be drowned in what looks alarmingly like pleather, least of all the beloved Will & Grace heroine.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE