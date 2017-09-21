Cape duo's Ivy League-inspired fashion will put a prep in your step

The sisters' symbiosis is evident in the way the two describe their working process.

"It's a privilege to work every day with the people we love most. Our dad, the co-founder of Jota-Kena, is our hero.

"He's a good leader and doesn't back down from a challenge. He lives by the motto: hard on standards, but soft on people.

"In an industry that can be quite intimidating, we are each other's biggest cheerleaders. We keep each other grounded and remind one another why we do what we do."

They are also determined that their clothing brand should be environmentally friendly and sustainable.

"In our opinion, ecofriendliness and giving back aren't mutually exclusive pillars. It doesn't make sense to be empowering people at the cost of our environment. Our aim is to be kind to both humans and our environment - increasingly so, as technology and our capacity to produce our collections improves," say the sisters.

And what are their future plans? They're excited to be launching Jota-Kena Bespoke, a customised denim jacket range that will be ready in the next two months.

"With this range we want to offer something truly individual," they say.

