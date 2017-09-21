Customise your Levi's jacket with flashy embellishments for FREE
Levi's Type III Trucker jacket has been around for 50 years this month and Levi's has launched the Tailor Shop in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to mark the occasion.
All customisations done to Levi's jackets will be free and visitors to the Tailor Shop can choose from a menu of techniques - paint flick, dip and dye, patches, cuts, distressing, spray on stencils, fabric pens and accessories.
You can buy your Levi's jacket for R599 or bring in an old one. Local artists will be on hand to update your jacket.
WHEN YOUR JACKET CAN GET AN UPGRADE:
• September 23
Eth Pimentel offers illustration; check out her work on Instagram: @african_ginger.
• September 30
Sakhile Cebekhu offers screen printing; check out her work on Instagram: @beingsash.
• October 7
Rina & Dimo of Rich Factory sewing African prints; check out his work on Instagram: @richfactory.
• Find the Tailor Shop at 70 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE