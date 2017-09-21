Fashion & Beauty

Customise your Levi's jacket with flashy embellishments for FREE

21 September 2017 - 11:56 By Staff reporter
The Tailor Shop in Braamfontain will paint flick, dip and dye, patch, cut, distress, spray or stencil your Levi's jacket.
Image: Supplied

Levi's Type III Trucker jacket has been around for 50 years this month and Levi's has launched the Tailor Shop in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to mark the occasion.

All customisations done to Levi's jackets will be free and visitors to the Tailor Shop can choose from a menu of techniques - paint flick, dip and dye, patches, cuts, distressing, spray on stencils, fabric pens and accessories.

You can buy your Levi's jacket for R599 or bring in an old one. Local artists will be on hand to update your jacket.

WHEN YOUR JACKET CAN GET AN UPGRADE:

September 23

Eth Pimentel offers illustration; check out her work on Instagram: @african_ginger.

September 30

Sakhile Cebekhu offers screen printing; check out her work on Instagram: @beingsash.

October 7

Rina & Dimo of Rich Factory sewing African prints; check out his work on Instagram: @richfactory.

