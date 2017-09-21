Eastgate queen to be crowned

The finale of the Eastgate Look of Fashion pageant takes place on Saturday at 11am in the Strelitzia Court at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.

Twelve girls between the ages of 16 and 17 will take to the stage in the hope of being named the new Face of Eastgate.

The winner will fast-track her way into the Miss South Africa pageant, with an automatic entry into the semi-final interview of the pageant.