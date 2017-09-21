Eastgate queen to be crowned
The winner will enjoy an automatic entry into the semi-final interview of the Miss South Africa pageant
The finale of the Eastgate Look of Fashion pageant takes place on Saturday at 11am in the Strelitzia Court at the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.
Twelve girls between the ages of 16 and 17 will take to the stage in the hope of being named the new Face of Eastgate.
The winner will fast-track her way into the Miss South Africa pageant, with an automatic entry into the semi-final interview of the pageant.
Both Bokang Montjane and Marilyn Ramos held the Face of Eastgate title before going on to become Miss South Africa in 2010 and 2012 respectively.
Celebrities including Shashi Naidoo, Johnny Apple, Jay Anstey and Poppy Ntshongwana, and performers Lira and Josh Ansley, will help choose the winner.
Scouts scoured the mall for stand-out beauties. A professional photographer with a temporary studio was stationed near the Zara store.
As brand ambassador of Eastgate for a year, the winner will walk away with prizes including a trip overseas to participate in an international pageant.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
