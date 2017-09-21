Fashion giants light up the Big Smoke at London Fashion Week

Italian labels Versus Versace and Emporio Armani brought the darkness and light to London Fashion Week on Sunday, burnishing the city's reputation as a fashion capital.

Industry icon Giorgio Armani had not displayed in London for 11 years, ending his hiatus to celebrate the label's renovated flagship London store in upscale Mayfair.

The spring-summer 2018 show at Tobacco Dock, a former tobacco warehouse, was marked by playful creations including a lightweight windbreaker with printed crab design, small, round-collared dresses, pastel-coloured ensembles and flowing pants.