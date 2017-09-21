Gucci dumps 'sex sells' mantra for a blooming gender-fluid image

How does your garden grow? If you're Alessandro Michele - Gucci's creative director - the answer is: ''Well, thanks - no greenfly here."

The Italian, who took over from Frida Giannini in 2015, has overseen a sales rise of 43.4% year-on-year in the first six months of 2017, far surpassing parent company Kering's expectations. Life is sweet.

Gucci is blooming. It showed at a party hosted by the design house at the launch of Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town last weekend.

It saw guests including Elana Brundyn - Zeitz's director of institutional advancement and external affairs - and Emilie Gambade - Associated Media Publishing's brand director - dressed in glorious floral dresses with long sleeves and collars that were a riot of print and the envy of anyone who wasn't in one.

Singer Ricky Rick was a total hit in a shiny blue floral tracksuit.

''Trees and flowers are so important," says Michele, 45. ''The idea of blooming is the idea of becoming something different."

It's impossible to overstate how radically, in the two years since he took charge, Michele has redefined what Gucci represents, particularly with respect to how much he has veered from the established Gucci narrative of ''sex sells".

Sex sells, but Michele's version is less flagrantly heterosexual.