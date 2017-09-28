Green Carpet Fashion Awards celebrate eco-chic style

"That I can have so many people here is a triumph," Firth told the New York Times. "We're still at the beginning of the sustainable fashion movement. There's a long way to go. But to have so many of the industry great and good here, standing together, with a shared intent to improve the way the fashion business works, is a very good start."

There were countless stories to offer hope. Winners Orange Fiber and Newlife are two brands transforming waste product into fabrication that designers and consumers are keen to experience, according to Eco-Age.

Brunello Cucinelli, CEO of the eponymous label, was recognised for building his production in the town of Solomeo.

"Today the town is as famous for being a standard-bearer for authentic, equitable and decent livelihoods, as it is for Cucinelli's enduringly sophisticated design," it was announced.

Bündchen, wearing a Stella McCartney gown made from sustainably sourced viscose, received the Green Carpet Fashion Eco Laureate Award for using her status to promote environmental causes and solutions while Gucci, along with Prada, Giorgio Armani and Maison Valentina, won an award for their leadership in instigating responsible and sustainable fashion goals in Italy.

Bündchen said: "I really feel like this is the beginning of a whole new era. It's up to us to use events like this as a way of encouraging producers and consumers to ask important questions."