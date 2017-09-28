Robotic fashion lets you bare it all with your clothes on

Yet one of her most deviously disruptive designs is a piece she's developing with crystal-maker Swarovski that uses built-in sensors to blink in time with the wearer's heartbeat.

It sounds simple, and maybe even poetic to put one's vital force on display, but it's also incredibly revealing.

Imagine wearing the thing while talking to a special someone you'd like to be more than just friends with, or how about a job interview? They'll be able to see that your heart is pounding with fear or excitement.

"It's sort of almost like you are having goosebumps; you can't control it or you start to be red in your face. So in a really pure sense, you're able to broadcast your emotions," she said.

"If you are wearing your heartbeat on your sleeve it is a really pure thing. It also gets you in a lot of really awkward situations that for me are super interesting."

This fascination with where human behaviour and digital couture meet has already led Wipprecht to conjure similarly striking experiments.

One of the most famous is called, appropriately enough, the "Spider Dress". The 3-D printed garment is topped with a collar that's studded with robotic spider legs. The legs jump out, or "attack" as Wipprecht says, when someone moves too far into the wearer's personal space.