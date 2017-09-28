The G-string has fallen between the cracks

The G-string first came to prominence in the 1920s, when showgirls and burlesque dancers started wearing them on stage to give the illusion of nudity.

New York dancer Margie Hart reputedly wore a black woollen version to make audiences think she was naked (she was once taken into custody after a particularly racy show), while American burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee famously wrote a detective novel in 1941 called The G-String Murders.

But it wasn't until the 1970s that the thong went mainstream. The G-string bikini was invented in 1974, in reaction to LA City Council banning nude sunbathing.

Pop stars such as Cher and Madonna started wearing them on stage in the 1980s and the aerobics craze - leotards and leggings - meant an aversion to the visible panty line.

By the early 2000s, thongs accounted for 31% of the women's underwear market and no one seemed to care that the half-centimetre of dental floss that disappeared into some or other crevice every time you put them on was making life a living hell.

Laundry drying racks in student houses were like Christmas trees hung with teeny- tiny bits of fabric. Big pants, if you had any, were dried secretly in your bedroom.