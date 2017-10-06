What Bonang & David Tlale wore - & who they saw - at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week ends this week, and two of South Africa’s favourite famous personalities, Bonang Matheba and David Tlale, jetted off to France for the shows.

Let’s live vicariously through their Instagram travel diaries. Here’s the best of what they wore, who they saw and what they got up to in the City of Light.

FRONT ROW

Bonang looked radiant at the Paul & Joe show in a white, floral, pyjama-inspired pants set, kaleidoscopic (faux!) fur and classic black Louboutin pumps.

This look proves that you can combine a lot of print and colour if you get the balance right, and keep your makeup and accessories simple.