What Bonang & David Tlale wore - & who they saw - at Paris Fashion Week

06 October 2017 - 12:11 By Paula Andropoulos
Bonang in an outfit styled by Guy-roland Tahi at the Paul & Joe show.
Image: @bonang_m/Instagram

Paris Fashion Week ends this week, and two of South Africa’s favourite famous personalities, Bonang Matheba and David Tlale, jetted off to France for the shows.

Let’s live vicariously through their Instagram travel diaries. Here’s the best of what they wore, who they saw and what they got up to in the City of Light.

FRONT ROW

Bonang looked radiant at the Paul & Joe show in a white, floral, pyjama-inspired pants set, kaleidoscopic (faux!) fur and classic black Louboutin pumps.

This look proves that you can combine a lot of print and colour if you get the balance right, and keep your makeup and accessories simple.

It’s time to shine... rocking @kuena_kuena #streetsofparis🇫🇷

A post shared by david tlale (@davidtlale) on

STREET STYLE

David Tlale cut a sharp figure on the streets of Paris. He rendered his signature all-black attire playful by the inclusion of a sheer raincoat, a creation from none other than the winner of the maiden season of The Intern by David Tlale, Kuena Moshoeshoe: definitely a local designer to watch.

GALLIANO GLORY

Bonang hung out with American actress Olivia Culpo outside the always anticipated Galliano show.

Queen B looked gorgeous in a powder-blue dress with a long, pleated skirt, a textured, grey-scale coat and beribboned dark-blue pumps. South Africa couldn’t hope for a better style ambassador – we just wish she’d taken off her chic shades once watching the show.

....hey @oliviaculpo, you're phly! 😍👌🏽🇫🇷 #parisfashionweek #JohnGalliano

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

....John Galliano Show.... 🇫🇷👑🙏🏽 #parisfashionweek Styled by @tahiguy 📸 @farouk.taleb #Butter

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

URBAN EXPLORER

It looks like Tlale has been making the most of his time abroad, exploring Paris’s magnificent architectural scenery. We love the contrast between the old, stately structure and Tlale’s eclectic, contemporary style in this photo.

