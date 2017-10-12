Flower crowns are having a moment. Here's how to make your own

But every designer we've ever heard of has had a love affair with plants at some stage, and now the floral crown has come firmly back into fashion.

High-end label Rodarte elevated the flower crown to couture status at Paris Fashion Week recently when models wore exaggerated headpieces made of real flowers, created by Los Angeles-based florist Joseph Free with garlands of gypsophilia (a delicate, white blossom).

Taking their cue from the popularity of the flower crown in fashion at the moment, organisers have chosen it as the visual theme of this year's Garden Day.

Taking place on Sunday, October 15, Garden Day encourages South Africans to celebrate their gardens no matter what the size, shape or form.