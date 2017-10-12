Flower crowns are having a moment. Here's how to make your own
''Gardeners and florists are the happiest of all the professions ... nearly twice as happy as people in more prestigious and better paid jobs," says UK economist and behavioural scientist Paul Dolan. No wonder flowers and plants have long been a staple design feature in fashion.
Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, recently released his latest scent, Bloom, a tribute to his love of flowers and nature. There hasn't been a collection under Michele that hasn't featured a hydrangea-sprigged scarf or a cabbage rose appliquéd on to a handbag: flora and fauna are firmly planted in Gucci's DNA.
But every designer we've ever heard of has had a love affair with plants at some stage, and now the floral crown has come firmly back into fashion.
High-end label Rodarte elevated the flower crown to couture status at Paris Fashion Week recently when models wore exaggerated headpieces made of real flowers, created by Los Angeles-based florist Joseph Free with garlands of gypsophilia (a delicate, white blossom).
Taking their cue from the popularity of the flower crown in fashion at the moment, organisers have chosen it as the visual theme of this year's Garden Day.
Taking place on Sunday, October 15, Garden Day encourages South Africans to celebrate their gardens no matter what the size, shape or form.
HOW TO WEAR A FLOWER CROWN
We asked lifestyle-experience purveyor Jackie Burger for some tips
What's your take on the flower-crown trend?
I think it is more than a trend: it's an expression of a feel-good mood, and desire for slowing down and outdoors living; celebrating joy and optimism.
How do you think flowers should be worn?
Treat them like any accessory and always compliment your style and mood. A flower crown can be decorative, whimsical, Bohemian or singular; think of Frida Kahlo's signature look.
What do flowers in fashion symbolise for you?
Flowers carry a visual and emotional language that is part of the history of fashion. They encapsulate creativity and interpretation, and showcase the idea that we'll never cease to be inspired by nature, cyclical living and the sheer artistry present in a single bloom or an abundant collective.
Where would I wear a flower crown?
There are no rules or set occasions. It's about a personal style interpretation.
HOW TO MAKE A FLOWER CROWN
Floral artist Alwijn Burger of Blomboy shares an easy method for making a flower crown:
- Start by choosing your flowers. A single variety used en masse is always more effective.
- The tools that you'll need for the job include secateurs, florist's wire and rope for the base.
- Create small posies by tying bunches of blooms together with the wire.
- Attach the posies to the rope by facing stems in the same direction and overlapping as you go along. Leave the ends of the rope clear to allow for an easily adjustable crown size.
WATCH Suzelle DIY demonstrate four different ways to make a flower crown
Learn how to make a flower crown at one of these FREE workshops:
- Floral stylist Alwijn Burger of Blomboy will be hosting free flower crown workshops at the Orangezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town on Saturday, October 14. See gardenday.co.za
- Floral designer Jannie Olivier will be hosting free flower crown workshops at Woodmead Shopping Centre in Joburg on Saturday, October 14. See gardenday.co.za
- Babylonstoren is also hosting a flower crown workshop on Thursday, October 12. See babylonstoren.com.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
