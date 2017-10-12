Vogue's oldest cover girl proves beauty is ageless

One month shy of her 74th birthday, actress and model Lauren Hutton, right, has become the oldest woman to grace the cover of Vogue.

She appears on three different covers, each shot by Steven Klein, for the October issue of Vogue Italia, which is called the "Timeless Issue".

The record was previously held by singer Tina Turner, who starred on the cover of Vogue Germany aged 73 years and four months in 2013.

Though she has 40 Vogue covers under her belt, Hutton commented that this is the "most important" yet.

Inside the issue - dedicated to women over 60 - Iman, 64, models Dior's Resort 2018 collection, while model Maye Musk (Elon Musk's mother), 69, Instagram sensation Baddie Winkle, 89, and artist Marina Abramovic, 70, also appear.