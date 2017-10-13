Just under 60% of Millennial women wish they could swap out their hair

More than half of the Millennial crowd wish they had someone else's hair, a new survey has revealed.

According to the 2017 Cloud 10 Millennial Hair Care Report, 59% of women aged 18 to 35 would prefer someone else's hair, or are only happy with their hair sometimes, with just 41% saying they adore their hair.

When it comes to hair care habits, only 15% wash their hair daily, with the majority opting to do so between two and three times per week. Most Millennials would like stronger hair, but ‘reducing dryness' and ‘taming frizz' were also classed as important.

And while 22% of those questioned said they would never use a shampoo or conditioner containing sulfates or parabens, 34% claim to have no idea what they are. Some 88% of respondents said that scent was an important factor in purchasing shampoos and conditioners.