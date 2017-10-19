Fashion & Beauty

Local celebs who've bagged a 2017 SA Style Award

19 October 2017 - 13:41 By Lesley Mofokeng
Thembisa Mdoda has been named the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV at the 2017 South African Style Awards.
Thembisa Mdoda has been named the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV at the 2017 South African Style Awards.
Image: Supplied

To cap an eventful year, television darling Thembisa Mdoda claimed a gong at the South African Style Awards.

The award winners were announced this week, and the former Our Perfect Wedding host came out tops in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category.

Also on the winner's list are actress Dineo Moeketsi with her rapper boyfriend Solo for Most Stylish Couple; DJ Black Coffee for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music; and presenter Loot Love for Most Innovative Style.

Top Billing's Ayanda Thabethe bagged the Most Stylish Media Personality, while stylist and blogger Kefilwe Mabote got The Next Big Thing/Style in the City award.

Mdoda enthused: "It really is quite an honour to win such an award. SA Style Awards is a prestigious affair and I couldn't be happier."

She said style to her was an extension of oneself.

"It speaks for you before you do. Style is when you take clothing and make it your own."

The Most Stylish SA Icon award will be posthumously presented to the late Jenny Andrew.

Your style speaks for you: Thembisa Mdoda, SA's most stylish actress

The 'Our Perfect Wedding' host has been named the winner in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category of the 2017 South African Style ...
Lifestyle
35 minutes ago

Now in their 21st year, the SA Style Awards are a celebration of fashion and a showcase of style innovators.

Previous winners include Basetsana Kumalo, Ursula Chikane, Bonang Matheba, Lindiwe Suttle, Nomzamo Mbatha and Terry Pheto.

Judges from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban nominated two people who they believe to be outstandingly stylish in nine different categories.

The awards will be presented on Sunday, November 5, at a star-studded soiree at the Sandton City Diamond Walk and the Sandton Sun San Deck in Johannesburg.

This article was originally published on Sowetan Live.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bonang, Minnie - celebs are lovin' bobs. Here's how to steal their style

If you thought a bob was a bob was a bob, think again. These seven celebs prove that there are many different ways to rock the must-have haircut of ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

One last bubbly for Jenny Andrew, a true SA style icon

Award-winning fashion editor and stylist Jenny Andrew has sadly passed away
Lifestyle
11 days ago

3 things nobody knows about me: DJ Black Coffee

The award-winning DJ shares some personal insights that'll surprise you
Lifestyle
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  2. 8 of South Africa's fastest-growing new elite suburbs Lifestyle
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Where to find South Africa's R20-million homes Lifestyle
  5. It's your LAST CHANCE to take our fun sex survey Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X