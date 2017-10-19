Local celebs who've bagged a 2017 SA Style Award

To cap an eventful year, television darling Thembisa Mdoda claimed a gong at the South African Style Awards.

The award winners were announced this week, and the former Our Perfect Wedding host came out tops in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category.

Also on the winner's list are actress Dineo Moeketsi with her rapper boyfriend Solo for Most Stylish Couple; DJ Black Coffee for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music; and presenter Loot Love for Most Innovative Style.

Top Billing's Ayanda Thabethe bagged the Most Stylish Media Personality, while stylist and blogger Kefilwe Mabote got The Next Big Thing/Style in the City award.

Mdoda enthused: "It really is quite an honour to win such an award. SA Style Awards is a prestigious affair and I couldn't be happier."

She said style to her was an extension of oneself.

"It speaks for you before you do. Style is when you take clothing and make it your own."

The Most Stylish SA Icon award will be posthumously presented to the late Jenny Andrew.