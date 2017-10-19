Fashion & Beauty

My look is classic 007, says SA's Most Stylish Business Personality

19 October 2017 - 13:52 By Staff Reporter
Colin Coleman.
Colin Coleman.
Image: Supplied

Aside from his many business achievements, Colin Coleman, managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs International, is also a dapper addition to the country's social scene.

So it's fitting that he's been named 2017's Most Stylish Business Personality by the SA Style Awards, an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.

 He tells us more about his personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Being comfortable in your own skin, and being the best person you can be.

Describe your personal style?

Classic 007.

Who's the one person you consider to have impeccable style?

Miles Davis.

Most stylish way to travel?

Any plane, anywhere, any time.

Your style inspiration?

Tom Ford.

• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Local celebs who've bagged a 2017 SA Style Award

To cap an eventful year, television darling Thembisa Mdoda claimed a gong at the South African Style Awards.
Lifestyle
30 minutes ago

Your style speaks for you: Thembisa Mdoda, SA's most stylish actress

The 'Our Perfect Wedding' host has been named the winner in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category of the 2017 South African Style ...
Lifestyle
36 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Joburg gets its first dagga coffee shop Lifestyle
  2. 8 of South Africa's fastest-growing new elite suburbs Lifestyle
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Where to find South Africa's R20-million homes Lifestyle
  5. It's your LAST CHANCE to take our fun sex survey Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X