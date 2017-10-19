My look is classic 007, says SA's Most Stylish Business Personality

Aside from his many business achievements, Colin Coleman, managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs International, is also a dapper addition to the country's social scene.

So it's fitting that he's been named 2017's Most Stylish Business Personality by the SA Style Awards, an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.

He tells us more about his personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Being comfortable in your own skin, and being the best person you can be.

Describe your personal style?

Classic 007.

Who's the one person you consider to have impeccable style?

Miles Davis.

Most stylish way to travel?

Any plane, anywhere, any time.

Your style inspiration?

Tom Ford.

• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.