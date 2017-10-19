Your style speaks for you: Thembisa Mdoda, SA's most stylish actress

The Our Perfect Wedding host has been named the winner in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category of the 2017 South African Style Awards, an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.

She tells us more about her personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Style is personal. It speaks for you before you do. So, to me, how you put on your clothes tells people who you are before you do.

Everyone has their own style and once you find yours, it fits like a glove.

Describe your personal style?

Simple, elegant and eclectic. I love to play around with shapes and colour. Comfort is key.