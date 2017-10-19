Your style speaks for you: Thembisa Mdoda, SA's most stylish actress
The Our Perfect Wedding host has been named the winner in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV category of the 2017 South African Style Awards, an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.
She tells us more about her personal style:
What does ''style" mean to you?
Style is personal. It speaks for you before you do. So, to me, how you put on your clothes tells people who you are before you do.
Everyone has their own style and once you find yours, it fits like a glove.
Describe your personal style?
Simple, elegant and eclectic. I love to play around with shapes and colour. Comfort is key.
Who do you consider to have impeccable style?
Tracee Ellis Ross has impeccable taste. Miroslava Duma, Jena Dover, Gabrielle Union. There are so many.
Most stylish way to travel?
There's nothing worse than being uncomfortable when you travel. Be free and comfortable and let that blood flow.
Style inspiration?
My mother. She was the most stylish person I ever met. The older I get the more I'm gravitating towards her eclectic and vintage looks.
• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
