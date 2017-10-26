A sexy wardrobe is not an invitation for rape

Go to Monday night and another awards ceremony, this time InStyle's annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles. Cate Blanchett took to the stage to accept the Style Icon award and used her acceptance speech to give her own perspective.

''Women like looking sexy, but it doesn't mean we want to f*ck you," she declared. ''No one says to Steve Bannon: 'You look like a bag of trash. Do you want me to throw you out?'"

Her comments may seem like plain common sense but the other headlines surrounding her appearance at the awards prove that it's far from a scenario to take for granted. One tabloid newspaper covered the event with the headline: ''Cate Blanchett, 48, offers up bulging boobs in never-ending neckline." No! Actress wore a dress which happened not to cover up to her neck.

"For me, the true icons of style are those women who've been utterly themselves without apology- whose physical presence and their aesthetic is integrated in a non-self-conscious way," Blanchett said. "Women who know how they look is not all of who they are but just an extension of that, and it's about women who feel free to wear what they want when they want and how they want."