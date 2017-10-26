AKJP's new collection references some of the world's most famous artists

AKJP has been recognised as one of South Africa's most innovative brands, bringing contemporary and cool to fashion lovers.

In 2015 AKJP was one of the finalists at Vogue Italia's Who Is On Next? Dubai. They also participated in Pitti Uomo 89 for the Generation Africa show in Italy in 2016.

Henning and Paulsen have a minimalist, simple approach to designing clothes that has provided a solid foundation for the evolution of their brand.

"AKJP has always leaned towards a gender-neutral aesthetic. The brand was originally made just for the menswear market but we now have a collection for women too, which also has quite a masculine approach. The AKJP Permanent Collection consists mostly of unisex pieces with a few silhouettes that are specifically suited to women," say the two designers.

AKJP is defined by the kaleidoscope of prints in bright primary colours that adorn their clothes. Textured coats add another classic element to the range.

This season the pair have referenced some of the world's most famous artists for their collection.