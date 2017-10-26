AKJP's new collection references some of the world's most famous artists
Keith Henning and Jody Paulsen of the fashion label Adriaan Kuiters + Jody Paulsen (AKJP) are known for their clean lines and abstract prints.
To showcase their new collection for South African Fashion Week they merged art and fashion at the SMAC gallery inside the Trumpet Building in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
AKJP has been recognised as one of South Africa's most innovative brands, bringing contemporary and cool to fashion lovers.
In 2015 AKJP was one of the finalists at Vogue Italia's Who Is On Next? Dubai. They also participated in Pitti Uomo 89 for the Generation Africa show in Italy in 2016.
Henning and Paulsen have a minimalist, simple approach to designing clothes that has provided a solid foundation for the evolution of their brand.
"AKJP has always leaned towards a gender-neutral aesthetic. The brand was originally made just for the menswear market but we now have a collection for women too, which also has quite a masculine approach. The AKJP Permanent Collection consists mostly of unisex pieces with a few silhouettes that are specifically suited to women," say the two designers.
AKJP is defined by the kaleidoscope of prints in bright primary colours that adorn their clothes. Textured coats add another classic element to the range.
This season the pair have referenced some of the world's most famous artists for their collection.
"The prints were developed through experimentation with collage. They're inspired by the work of Henri Matisse, Hans Arp and David Hockney. Jody creates each design with paper cutouts that are then digitised and printed. The patterns are applied to the collection by combining different printing techniques with embroidery and fabric collage," says Henning.
Henning and Paulsen are finding new ways to reinvent their aesthetic using relaxed shapes and easy to wear fabrics.
"We've updated some of the brand's classic styles and introduced new pieces that are comfortable to wear. We've mostly used crisp cottons and twills for this collection, but there are also a few pieces made from luxurious fabrics like leather, silk and hemp. The base of the collection is made up of our core staples and emphasised with limited-edition pieces," they say.
AKJP, along with other emerging designers, have also extended their capsule collection for Woolworths and included colourful men's swimming trunks. The range is called Woolworths Style By SA and was showcased on Tuesday night as part of SA Fashion Week taking place in Sandton this week.
