My look is pure rock star, says SA's most stylish interior designer

26 October 2017 - 10:27 By Andrea Nagel
Tristan Du Plessis.
Image: Supplied

Tristan Du Plessis, founder of StudioA, a boutique interior architecture firm based in Joburg, has been named 2017's Most Stylish Designer, Interiors, at the SA Style Awards.

Now in their 21st year, the SA Style Awards are an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators.

Du Plessis tells us more about his personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

It expresses the way I'd like to be perceived. More that just an aesthetic, it's a way to put your best foot forward and move towards your aspirations.

Describe your personal style?

Pretty laid back and never too serious. I wear mostly black with a few accent pieces and nearly always fresh sneakers. If I could've been anything in life it would have been a rock star, so there's always a bit of leather thrown into the mix.

Who do you think has impeccable style?

Black Coffee is killing it - he mixes street style and high-end fashion effortlessly.

Most stylish way to travel?

With Rimowa luggage.

Style inspiration?

The new school of fashion is inspiring - guys like Virgil Abloh & A$AP rocky - but Yohji Yamamoto is an iconic source of style inspiration.

• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

