Vogue's pick of Africa fashion designers worth watching

Lagos Fashion and Design Week, which started yesterday, is running almost concurrently with SA Fashion Week at Eko Atlantic.

Hailed as a celebration of a Pan-African fashion industry, the line-up will feature 50 fashion shows, alongside showrooms, parties and discussion panels with business leaders and designers.

Vogue magazine highlighted five African designers/fashion labels we should all have on our radar this season:

1. IMANE AYISSI

Ayissi is a Cameroonian designer, the son of a beauty queen and a champion boxer. He is known for his volume, movement, pleats and draping.