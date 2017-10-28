Jamie Hayon: mad hatter of the design world

Jaime Hayon wears more hats than Queen Elizabeth. This creative chameleon’s body of work spans the style spectrum, as do the clients he has worked with.

The 43-year-old Spanish designer has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most relevant creators of our times and one of Wallpaper* magazine’s most influential creators.

But what is it about Hayon that the world can’t get enough of? As with many of history’s greatest creative talents, it’s his disregard for the rules.

Take, for example, his iconic Green Chicken, with its knobbly, jade-green body, pert antennae, and generous, rocking base. It’s an entirely unexpected digression for the humble chicken — sculptural, expressive, and quirky — all attributes Hayon has become renowned for. Redefining design as we know it, he shifts the goal posts and smashes the norms.