Black DOES crack, say beauty experts

The idea of getting aesthetic treatments comes with negative connotations for women across ethnic lines. It is sometimes assumed that getting “work done” is either an unrealistic quest for physical perfection, or a desire to stop the ageing process.

For black women, this often comes with the added misconception that these treatments are an attempt to adhere to Eurocentric standards of beauty.

Living in a society that, in many contexts, continues to be hostile towards the physical appearance of black women, some black women are getting aesthetic treatments to eradicate certain “flaws”, but are not necessarily trying to completely alter how they look.

Dr Thobeka Cele is a general practitioner based in Johannesburg who also provides aesthetic treatments. “The biggest issues that face my clients are skin issues,” she says, especially in relation to pigmentation and acne.

The most popular treatments requested by her clients include Botox, fillers, and cellulite treatments, as well as stretch-mark treatment.

According to Cele, Botox, which is used for skin rejuvenation, the reduction of fine facial lines, excessive sweating, and fixing gummy smiles, is more popular with people in their 20s and 30s. Fillers, which help with filling in wrinkles and softening one’s appearance, are more popular with women in their 30s and 40s.

Nontobeko Zulu*, 51, a customer-service specialist from Johannesburg, is one of Cele’s patients. For her, environmental changes, such as the sun and pollution, are just some of the factors that she believes accelerated her ageing process.

“I started developing a frown and wrinkles, so I started off with peeling to remove some dead skin, and now I go for Botox and use micro-needle therapy, which helps rejuvenate the skin,” she says.